Drunk man's car rear-ends SUV twice in traffic jam; second drunk ...
Operating a vehicle under the influence, West Bagley Road: A Cleveland man, 29, was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 23 after his Chevrolet Malibu twice rear-ended a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The car and sport-utility vehicle, along with a line of other eastbound vehicles, had been moving slowly due to a previous vehicle crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|15 min
|Tlaw
|119
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|I despise most pe...
|20,755
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|Dec 25
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Dec 24
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC