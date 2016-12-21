Drunk man's car rear-ends SUV twice in traffic jam; second drunk ...

Drunk man's car rear-ends SUV twice i...

Operating a vehicle under the influence, West Bagley Road: A Cleveland man, 29, was arrested at about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 23 after his Chevrolet Malibu twice rear-ended a Chevrolet Trailblazer. The car and sport-utility vehicle, along with a line of other eastbound vehicles, had been moving slowly due to a previous vehicle crash.

