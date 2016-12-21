Draft of Cleveland police use-of-force training program 'imminent' after delay, monitor...

The Cleveland police department is still drafting a program to train its officers in new use-of-force policies, but that draft should be completed within the next two weeks, officials said. The team monitoring the Cleveland police department's reform efforts said the department's submission of its training program is "imminent" and that it plans to review the training program before a status hearing scheduled Jan. 6, according to a motion filed Monday in U.S. District Court.

