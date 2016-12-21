Dozens in Cleveland charged in $1.2 million public housing fraud scheme
Fifty-two tenants and landlords have been charged with defrauding a federal housing subsidy program out of $1.2 million, according to prosecutors. The charges handed up over two days last week say the tenants lied on their applications and re-certifications to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly knows as the Section 8 program, according to a news release from Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty's office.
