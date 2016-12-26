Corps spars with Cleveland on dredging
The federal agency that takes care of shipping channels along Lake Erie still maintains that it isn't legally required to dredge Cleveland's harbor. The Plain Dealer in Cleveland reports the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers filed court documents saying there is no mandate that it must dredge.
