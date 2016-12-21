Cleveland Police Officer Heads to Trial After 2012 Shooting
A Cleveland police officer heads to trial today on charges of voluntary manslaughter for his role in a fatal shooting in 2012. ideastream's Nick Castele reports the officer was one of 13 to open fire after a cross-town car chase.
