Cleveland Police Bring Cheer To Kids From Troubled Homes
Just inside the entrance to Target at the Steelyard Commons Shopping Center in Cleveland, some 25 kids are ready to head back to the toy department - or the kids' clothing department, or the shoe department for a pair of new sneakers. They've each got 200 dollars to "shop with a cop," - pick whatever they want from the shelves, with an officer or detective at their side.
