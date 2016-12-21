Cleveland man charged in connection with Garfield Heights SWAT incident
Marquise S. Hamilton, 18, is accused of firing shots while chasing several other men Dec. 21 on Oakview Avenue near Eddy Road. Officers arrested Hamilton one hour after a SWAT team surrounded a house on Oakview Avenue , police said.
