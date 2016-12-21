Cleveland, Cuyahoga County prosecutor reach dashboard camera agreement
The Cleveland police department is one step closer to getting dashboard cameras in its cruisers after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Timothy J. McGinty and the city inked an agreement this week. McGinty and Cleveland Finance Director Sharon Dumas formally signed a contract that will allow the prosecutor's office to reimburse the city up to $500,000 to buy and install cameras in 275 police cars .
