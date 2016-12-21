Cleveland 22 mins ago 5:56 p.m.RTA of...

Cleveland 22 mins ago 5:56 p.m.RTA officer struck by car in Downtown Cleveland

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

The Greater Cleveland Rapit Transit Authority confirmed to WKYC Channel 3 that two of its police officers were in the process of releasing a juvenile female to the custody of her mother.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,748
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Dec 17 vodo 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,674 • Total comments across all topics: 277,413,808

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC