Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year's Eve parties in Cleveland
There are 1 comment on the WKYC-TV Cleveland story from Thursday, titled Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year's Eve parties in Cleveland. In it, WKYC-TV Cleveland reports that:
Destination Cleveland has created a list of New Year's Eve celebrations around the city for those looking to celebrate after an Ohio State Buckeyes win. Windows on the River, 2000 Sycamore: Called "The Best NYE Party in CLE," this party includes three rooms of entertainment, including an open bar, hors d'ouvres, a photobooth and a midnight toast.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
|
United States
|
#1 Friday
Wish I were there. Miss the old town, especially around Christmas. Blessings to all.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|59 min
|granny s crinkly ...
|20,743
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|18 hr
|INeedJustice
|46
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Fri
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh...
|Dec 17
|Hostis Publicus
|1
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
|live from the djt hotel nyc
|Dec 17
|weagle
|5
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Dec 17
|dina
|16
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC