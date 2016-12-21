Cleveland 15 mins ago 10:32 a.m.Ohio court won't reconsider Anthony Sowell's appeal
The Ohio Supreme Court says it won't reconsider the death penalty appeal of a Cleveland man who killed 11 women and hid the remains in and around his home. At issue in Friday's ruling was the court's decision earlier this month upholding the 2011 conviction and death sentence of serial killer Anthony Sowell.
