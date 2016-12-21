City, family agrees to settlement talks over 2011 Cleveland police shooting case in Parma
The city of Cleveland and the loved ones of a man shot and killed in 2011 by a Cleveland police officer in suburban Parma have agreed to try to settle a lawsuit. The lawsuit brought over the death of Dan Ficker, who was shot by officer Matthew Craska during a confrontation over stolen jewelry, has dragged on for more than four years and is set to go to trial Feb. 13. Ficker's mother, Berandette Rolen, and girlfriend, Tiffany Urbach, recently notified a federal judge that they were amenable to negotiating a settlement.
