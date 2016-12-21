City disputes monitor's criticism of Cleveland police equipment plan, asks court for approval
City officials said a judge should approve an equipment and resource plan developed as part of the effort to reform Cleveland's police department despite criticisms from the monitor overseeing that reform. Head monitor Matthew Barge said earlier this month that he plans to reject the plan for being overly vague and failing to outline specific equipment and resource needs.
