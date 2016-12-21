City disputes monitor's criticism of ...

City disputes monitor's criticism of Cleveland police equipment plan, asks court for approval

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

City officials said a judge should approve an equipment and resource plan developed as part of the effort to reform Cleveland's police department despite criticisms from the monitor overseeing that reform. Head monitor Matthew Barge said earlier this month that he plans to reject the plan for being overly vague and failing to outline specific equipment and resource needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 26 min anybody anywhere 20,752
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Dec 17 vodo 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,101 • Total comments across all topics: 277,434,277

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC