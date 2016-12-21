Christmas party goes awry when racist...

Christmas party goes awry when racist uncle gets a punch in the face

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Raw Story

For progressives, the idea of coming face to face with Donald Trump-supporting relatives over the holidays was daunting. But for one family, dinner turned into a domestic violence complaint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon hillbilly jim 20,746
Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr... Dec 25 LIFELINE CELL PHO... 1
News Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07) Dec 24 INeedJustice 46
News Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year... Dec 23 Cdlladora 1
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Dec 23 We bombed Japan 78
News Prosecutors seek to toss cases made by rogue Oh... Dec 17 Hostis Publicus 1
Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09) Dec 17 vodo 26
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,787 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,338

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC