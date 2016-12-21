CEO and His Family Among 6 Missing After Plane Disappears over Lake Erie
A CEO, his wife and two sons, and two others are missing after a plane disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland, Ohio, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Cessna Citation 525 vanished after departing from Burke Lakefront Airport on Thursday night and was headed to Ohio State University Airport in Columbus, the Coast Guard said.
