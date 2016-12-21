Census: Cleveland Loses More Population than Any Other City
Here's the bad news. Cleveland lost more people than any other city in the nation last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|jjohn
|20,745
|Cleveland Cavs Cheat
|2 hr
|Spook Be Gone
|3
|Lifeline Cell Phone Reps. Wanted- FULL TIME- Gr...
|9 hr
|LIFELINE CELL PHO...
|1
|Ohio.com - Four cases 20 years cold (Aug '07)
|Sat
|INeedJustice
|46
|Cleveland 16 mins ago 10:53 a.m.LIST | New Year...
|Dec 23
|Cdlladora
|1
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Dec 23
|We bombed Japan
|78
|Do not buy Toshiba copiers!!! (Jan '09)
|Dec 17
|vodo
|26
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC