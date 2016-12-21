Ben Parsons, Azure Stained Glass Studio: Northeast Ohio Makers 2016

The team at Azure Stained Glass Studio in North Collinwood's Waterloo Arts & Entertainment District Karen Cheshier, Mary Zodnik, Ben Parsons used with his permission.) ) CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is proud of its Rust Belt roots and history steeped in making things. This year, instead of profiling smart creatives or top CEOs, we decided to feature a new generation of craftsmen and women ... We affectionately call them "makers."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.