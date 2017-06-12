Weather 50 mins ago 3:35 p.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ052-056-152000- Polk FL-Hardee FL- 332 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN HARDEE AND SOUTHWESTERN POLK COUNTIES UNTIL 400 PM EDT... At 332 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Wauchula, moving east at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

