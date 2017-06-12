Weather 30 mins ago 2:53 p.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ056-061-151930- DeSoto FL-Hardee FL- 249 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDEE AND NORTHEASTERN DESOTO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT... At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Wauchula, moving north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

