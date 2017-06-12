Weather 30 mins ago 2:53 p.m.Special ...

Weather 30 mins ago 2:53 p.m.Special Weather Statement

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

FLZ056-061-151930- DeSoto FL-Hardee FL- 249 PM EDT THU JUN 15 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDEE AND NORTHEASTERN DESOTO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM EDT... At 248 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Wauchula, moving north at 5 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zolfo Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just Moved to Sebring, Looking for the PLUG (Jun '16) May '17 Korkoves 2
Zolfo Springs Music Thread (Oct '16) Apr '17 Musikologist 2
David miller Apr '17 Polo 1
Big Time Wrestling debuts in Sebring Florida Ap... Apr '17 Wwe maniac 1
News Two restaurants eyeing Sebring locations (Jan '12) Apr '17 scott wilmarth 6
Chaney's Used Cars is a Dishonest Business-Tell... (Nov '09) Mar '17 Carol 10
pj sutton Feb '17 hum 1
See all Zolfo Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zolfo Springs Forum Now

Zolfo Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zolfo Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Zolfo Springs, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,233 • Total comments across all topics: 281,781,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC