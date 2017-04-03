Weather 22 mins ago 9:50 p.m.Special Weather Statement

Weather 22 mins ago 9:50 p.m.Special ...

FLZ056-140230- Hardee FL- 944 PM EDT MON MAR 13 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HARDEE COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM EDT... At 944 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Ona, or 12 miles southwest of Wauchula, moving northeast at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

