US 17 (SR 35) Construction Public Meeting in Hardee County

The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold a public information meeting regarding improvements to US 17 from south of West 9th Street to north of West 3rd Street in Hardee County, Florida. The public meeting is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Zolfo Springs Civic Center, 3210 US Highway 17 South in Zolfo Springs.

