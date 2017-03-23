Construction Public Meeting for Hardee County
The Florida Department of Transportation , District One, will hold a public information meeting regarding improvements to US 17 from south of West 9th Street to north of West 3rd Street in Hardee County, Florida. The public meeting is from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017, at the Zolfo Springs Civic Center, 3210 US Highway 17 South in Zolfo Springs.
