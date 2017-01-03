Weather 34 mins ago 5:32 a.m.Special Weather Statement

FLZ056-255-071100- Inland Manatee FL-Hardee FL- 526 AM EST SAT JAN 7 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN HARDEE AND EASTERN MANATEE COUNTIES UNTIL 600 AM EST... At 526 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Myakka City, or 15 miles northwest of Arcadia, moving east at 35 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm...along with frequent lightning.

