Teacher arrested, accused of shoplifting in Charlotte County
A Hardee County fifth-grade teacher was arrested after being accused of retail theft, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Monica L. Block, 45, of 1845 Ratcliff Road in Wauchula, attempted to leave the Dillard's store in the Port Charlotte Town Center on 1441 Tamiami Trail without paying for nearly $850 in clothing, the sheriff's office said.
Zolfo Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kathy Maslovaric
|Dec 13
|curious
|1
|Please Help My Daughter and I (Jun '13)
|Dec 12
|Lee
|2
|Transitions Now LLC
|Dec 11
|curious
|1
|looking for jeremy mouldin (Apr '11)
|Dec 1
|Babyspice
|8
|Florida still has some strange laws on the books (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|AIPAC is treason
|3
|Zolfo Springs Music Thread
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|1
|Former Zolfo Springs Police Chief Sentenced (Mar '08)
|Apr '14
|former officer
|4
