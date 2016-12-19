Teacher arrested, accused of shoplift...

Teacher arrested, accused of shoplifting in Charlotte County

Monday Dec 19 Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

A Hardee County fifth-grade teacher was arrested after being accused of retail theft, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. Monica L. Block, 45, of 1845 Ratcliff Road in Wauchula, attempted to leave the Dillard's store in the Port Charlotte Town Center on 1441 Tamiami Trail without paying for nearly $850 in clothing, the sheriff's office said.

