Jackson plans for development

Jackson plans for development

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: Butler Eagle

The backhoes, leveled land and incomplete structures between Route 19 and Interstate 79 serve as a crystal ball to the future of the township. Jackson's draft comprehensive plan released in May details just how much growth township residents can expect to see within the next eight years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zelienople Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pro Gas May 24 Jessica 2
News Police: Bridal shop co-owner stood naked in sto... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Honeymoon Suite 3
R.I.P. Jamie (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pals 1
Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10) Feb '16 Debra Sterling 27
bored!!!! (Dec '15) Dec '15 joe 2
Need a pharmacy that will fill buprenorphine 8mg (Jul '15) Jul '15 Family dollar str... 1
PLS Logistics (Jun '15) Jun '15 Honk your horn 2
See all Zelienople Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zelienople Forum Now

Zelienople Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zelienople Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Zelienople, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,665 • Total comments across all topics: 281,645,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC