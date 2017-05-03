Louisville Community Church holding special Mothera s Day service, concert
Dan Schall from Dan Schall Ministries, Zelienople, Penn., will perform a special Mother's Day concert at 9 a.m. May 14 at the Louisville Community Church, 885, County Route 39. Through his music and testimony, Mr. Schall conveys his love for Jesus Christ and his concern for his fellow man's eternity. His ministry focuses on encouragement and God's love for man.
