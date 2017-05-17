US housing starts fell in March; still stronger than in 2016
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, made with a fisheye lens, a forklift is parked in front of one of the houses under construction in a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. U.S. builders broke ground on fewer homes in March, but the pace of construction so far this year remains stronger than in 2016, according to information released Tuesday, April 18, 2017, by the Commerce Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Zelienople Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Bridal shop co-owner stood naked in sto... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Honeymoon Suite
|3
|R.I.P. Jamie (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pals
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10)
|Feb '16
|Debra Sterling
|27
|bored!!!! (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|joe
|2
|Need a pharmacy that will fill buprenorphine 8mg (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Family dollar str...
|1
|PLS Logistics (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|Honk your horn
|2
|Pa. vet provides chiropractic work on animals (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Chiropractor from...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zelienople Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC