Harmony-Zelienople Community Band Concert

Location: Seneca Valley Intermediate High School Auditorium - 126 Seneca School Rd, Harmony, PA Time: 2:00PM-3:30PM The Harmony-Zelienople Community Band, under the direction of Mrs. Susan Van Arsdale, is celebrating its 19th year. Mrs. Sara Snyder is making her debut as the ensemble's co-director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Butler Eagle.