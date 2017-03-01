US housing starts rose in Feb., led by single-family homes
In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, new home construction is underway in a housing plan in Zelienople, Pa. On Thursday, March 16, 2017, the Commerce Department reports on U.S. home construction in February.
