US average 30-year mortgage rate falls to 4.10 percent

In this Wednesday, March 1, 2017, photo, a model home is open, at lower right, for potential buyers of either new construction or newly-built homes in a housing development, in Zelienople, Pa. Long-term U.S. mortgage rates fell during the week, breaking a holding pattern that prevailed for more than a month, according to information released Thursday by mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.