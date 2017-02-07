Mark Milovats is Bringing His Vegas S...

Mark Milovats is Bringing His Vegas Spectacular "Viva Las Vegas" to...

Feb 7, 2017 Read more: Butler Eagle

Mark Milovats is Bringing His Vegas Spectacular 'Viva Las Vegas' to Zelienople's Strand Theater For One Show Only March 4th! Location: The Strand Theater - 119 N. Main St., Zelienople, Pennsylvania Time: 8:00PM-9:30PM Sway to all the hit Vegas songs in Mark Milovats' sensational 'Viva Las Vegas,' show. It will make you feel like you are in the heart of the Vegas Strip! America's Premier Showman and Entertainer Mark Milovats is bringing his world class 'Viva Las Vegas' Show Spectacular and his soaring powerful voice to the Strand Theater Sat.

