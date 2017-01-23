ICONz for Middle School Information M...

ICONz for Middle School Information Meeting

6 hrs ago Read more: Butler Eagle

Location: Parents in Toto - 143 S. Main Street, Zelienople, PA Time: 6:30PM-7:30PM The ICONz images and their accompanying tag lines are easy to learn, easy to remember and have a simple, clear-cut graphical representation. The simplicity of their visual and verbal messages help individuals to understand their behavior, to control their behavior and to communicate with others about their own behavior.

