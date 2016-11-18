State will not renew Glade Run reside...

State will not renew Glade Run residential facility license

Next Story Prev Story
Nov 18, 2016 Read more: Post-gazette.com

The state is not renewing the license of a Butler County residential treatment facility for children with mental health conditions. Glade Run Lutheran Services in Zelienople had been operating on a provisional license from the state due to past problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zelienople Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Bridal shop co-owner stood naked in sto... Jul '16 Honeymoon Suite 3
R.I.P. Jamie (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pals 1
Debate: Marijuana - Harmony, PA (Aug '10) Feb '16 Debra Sterling 27
bored!!!! (Dec '15) Dec '15 joe 2
Need a pharmacy that will fill buprenorphine 8mg (Jul '15) Jul '15 Family dollar str... 1
PLS Logistics (Jun '15) Jun '15 Honk your horn 2
News Pa. vet provides chiropractic work on animals (Jun '14) Jun '14 Chiropractor from... 2
See all Zelienople Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zelienople Forum Now

Zelienople Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zelienople Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Zelienople, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,507

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC