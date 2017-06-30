Zebulon City Park rededication set fo...

Zebulon City Park rededication set for June 10

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

Council members are inviting everyone to Zebulon City Park for a special rededication event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided as citizens see recent improvements to the park, including a five-tier water fountain, a new stage, additional walking trail areas and a more centrally-located playset. Council member William Thomas has pushed for improvements to the park since he was first elected more than 15 years ago.

Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

