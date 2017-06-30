Zebulon City Park rededication set for June 10

Council members are inviting everyone to Zebulon City Park for a special rededication event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided as citizens see recent improvements to the park, including a five-tier water fountain, a new stage, additional walking trail areas and a more centrally-located playset. Council member William Thomas has pushed for improvements to the park since he was first elected more than 15 years ago.

