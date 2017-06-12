WWII veteran who helped China laid to...

WWII veteran who helped China laid to rest

23 hrs ago

At 7:40 am on Jan 25, 1944, 24-year-old Robert Eugene Oxford and seven other crew members were on a routine supply mission on their B-24 Liberator heavy bomber from Kunming in Southwest China to Chabua, India. Oxford's plane, nicknamed Hot as Hell, was one of the five bombers from the 308th Bombardment Group, 425th Squadron of the 14th Air Force that took off that morning from their base at Kunming to fly over the Hump, a treacherous stretch of peaks in the Himalayan mountains, according to US military documents.

