Public Notices 06-28-17

Legal 146 In the Probate Court of Pike County State of Georgia In Re: Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased Notice of Petition to file for Year's Support The Petition of Richard Earl Knotts, for a year's support from the estate of Audrey Jean Knotts, deceased, for Decedent's Surviving Spouse and minor children, having been duly filed, all interested persons are hereby notified to show cause, if any they have, on or before July 10, 2017, why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed on or before the time stated in the preceding sentence.

