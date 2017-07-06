Public Notices 06-07-17

Legal 126 Notice to Debtors and Creditors State of Georgia County of Pike All creditors of the estate of RANDY EDWARD LACY, deceased, late of Kitsap County, Washington are hereby notified to render their demands by filing same with the Probate Court of Pike County, 331 Thomaston Street, Zebulon, Georgia, 30295, according to law, and all persons indebted to said Estate are required to make immediate payment to the undersigned. 5/24, 31, 6/7, 14 Legal 131 In the Probate Court of Pike County State of Georgia In Re: Estate of Donald Leon Billings, deceased Notice In Re: The petition to Probate Will ) in Solemn Form in the above-referenced estate having been duly filed.

