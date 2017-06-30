New Ninth Grade Academy to open in August

Members of the board of education took a tour of the new Zebulon High School and Ninth Grade Academy prior to their regular board meeting Tuesday, May 13. The facility was just weeks from final completion and superintendent Dr. Michael Duncan gave them a full tour of the classrooms, computer lab, lounge, cafeteria, collaboration rooms, ISS area, teacher work room, storage areas, new restrooms and more. Cheryl Watts, the school's new principal was present during the tour and answered questions about the new school.

