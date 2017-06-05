Arrest report

PIKE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Jarik Cameron Spires, 22, warrants out of Coffee Co.; Marquez Lamar Gates, 28, failure to stop for stop sign, illegal possession on controlled substance, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc. VGCS and possession of drug related object; William Anthony Maxon, 28, defective equipment and driving while license withdrawn; Chadwick Savllias Williams, 41, possession/manufacture/distribute, etc.

