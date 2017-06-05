Post 197 Turkey Shoot will be May 20

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

The American Legion Family Pike County Post 197 will hold a Turkey Shoot on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2616 Old Meansville Road in Zebulon. Prizes include turkeys, hams, as well as other prizes and in the final shotgun round, the winner winner receive an AR-12 shotgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

