Post 197 Turkey Shoot will be May 20

The American Legion Family Pike County Post 197 will hold a Turkey Shoot on Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2616 Old Meansville Road in Zebulon. Prizes include turkeys, hams, as well as other prizes and in the final shotgun round, the winner winner receive an AR-12 shotgun.

