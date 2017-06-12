Author Jose Lucio at library May 27

The J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon will host children's author and illustrator Jose Lucio on Saturday, May 27 at 1 p.m. Lucio will read his latest book, Free Rain, and present a workshop in which the participants will learn to draw the hilarious chickens from the book. Through a series of exciting but difficult changes, a group of six chickens embark on their transition from their life in the coop to roaming around the farm as free range chickens.

