Clanton goes clean and green for Seno...

Clanton goes clean and green for Senoia ULTIMATE win

Apr 25, 2017

SENOIA, Ga. Shane Clanton took the lead on lap two from Zach Leonhardi, and then led the rest of the way to score the win in the ULTIMATE Super Late Model Series South East Region feature on Saturday night at Georgia's Senoia Raceway.

Zebulon, GA

