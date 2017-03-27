ZPD arrests suspects in high-speed chase

ZPD arrests suspects in high-speed chase

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

The Zebulon Police Department made two methamphetamine arrests Saturday, March 18, including arresting two suspects who wrecked after a high-speed chase led officers through three counties. Charles Jones, 23, of Pike County and Nick Fitgihbon, 38, of Clayton County were stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zebulon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Child Abuser Diane Solis Mar 24 Daisy20 1
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Mar 19 THE TRUTH 608
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb '17 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elise Gingerich 2
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
See all Zebulon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zebulon Forum Now

Zebulon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zebulon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Zebulon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC