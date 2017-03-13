See the Dog and Pony Show through March
Again in February, we went to the dogs. For our annual photo show about dogs, we added horses, too! Thank you to juror Ray Sullivan for picking a fabulous show and presenting a heart-felt Juror's Talk at the Artist's Reception on Feb. 18. Visitors to the bookstore can come in and vote for their favorite photos and we'll announce the winner of the "People's Choice" at the end of March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Sun
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb 20
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC