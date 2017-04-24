Pedestrial killed trying to cross North Expressway
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash occurred around 8 p.m., on March 30, when a 2012 Kia Sorento driven by a 20-year-old female from Zebulon, was traveling northbound on Georgia Highway 3 in the left lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Mar '17
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar '17
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC