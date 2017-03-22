Paintings still on the wall of abandoned elementary school
Bleak pictures have offered a glimpse inside the desolate remains of an elementary school that has been abandoned for more than thirty years. The haunting images show what is left of the red-brick building as ceilings have caved in and rubble is strewn across the classroom floors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb 20
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC