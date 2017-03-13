Callie Pryor

Callie Pryor

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

Mrs. Callie Bottoms Pryor, age 94, of Hollonville, passed away March 5, 2017, at Brightmoor Nursing Center. She was born on April 15, 1922, daughter of the late James Oliver Bottoms and Lorene Biles Bottoms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zebulon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05) Sun THE TRUTH 608
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb 20 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elise Gingerich 2
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
The question (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 2
See all Zebulon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zebulon Forum Now

Zebulon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zebulon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Zebulon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,689,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC