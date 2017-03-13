Callie Pryor
Mrs. Callie Bottoms Pryor, age 94, of Hollonville, passed away March 5, 2017, at Brightmoor Nursing Center. She was born on April 15, 1922, daughter of the late James Oliver Bottoms and Lorene Biles Bottoms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Sun
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb 20
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
|The question (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC