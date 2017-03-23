Bookmark contest deadline is Thursday, March 23
In celebration of National Library Week, April 9-15, the J. Joel Edwards Public Library in Zebulon recently announced a bookmark contest. Children in kindergarten through eighth grade are encouraged to design a bookmark to illustrate the summer reading theme: Libraries Build a Better Future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.
Add your comments below
Zebulon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child Abuser Diane Solis
|Fri
|Daisy20
|1
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|bts
|60
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07)
|Nov '16
|Harley
|80
|United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Elise Gingerich
|2
|Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15)
|Aug '16
|Unhappy and diapp...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Zebulon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC