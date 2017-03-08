TenCate to expand Zebulon facility, a...

TenCate to expand Zebulon facility, add new jobs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: Pike County Journal and Reporter

A recent groundbreaking took place for a 14,000-square-foot expansion of the TenCate Protective Fabrics plant in Zebulon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pike County Journal and Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Zebulon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
E. Ray Sharpe, Jr (Mar '12) Feb 20 bts 60
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Sheriff of Butts County Ga (Dec '07) Nov '16 Harley 80
News United Bank assumes deposits of Woodbury Bankin... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Elise Gingerich 2
Review: Boost Promotional Group Inc (Mar '15) Aug '16 Unhappy and diapp... 3
The question (Jul '16) Jul '16 Anonymous 2
News Fireworks display to take place Saturday (Jul '10) Jul '16 Benhunt 4
See all Zebulon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Zebulon Forum Now

Zebulon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Zebulon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Zebulon, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC