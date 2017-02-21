Good News Tour performs in Cartersvil...

Good News Tour performs in Cartersville Friday

Hoping concert-goers will be "uplifted and blessed," Pine Log United Methodist Church will host The Good News Tour Friday.Starting at 7 p.m., the show will be presented at Church at The Well, 801 West Ave. in Cartersville. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. "The opportunity came about through an email from Chris Leader, CEO of AtlantaFest, who was looking for churches willing to host concerts featuring Christian artists promoting new album releases, or up-and-coming Christian artists," said Joey Crocker, youth minister for Pine Log UMC in Rydal.

